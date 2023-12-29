The Washington Wizards (5-25) and the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) are set to play on Friday at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Spencer Dinwiddie is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia How to Watch on TV: MNMT, YES

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets fell to the Bucks on Wednesday, 144-122. Jalen Wilson scored a team-high 21 points (and contributed two assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Wilson 21 10 2 0 0 0 Trendon Watford 17 5 4 2 0 0 Dennis Smith Jr. 14 7 8 1 0 0

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges averages 21.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists, making 46% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Dinwiddie gives 14.2 points, 4 boards and 6.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Nets get 22.8 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 2.8 boards and 2.3 assists.

Royce O'Neale provides the Nets 7.8 points, 4.7 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Day'Ron Sharpe gets the Nets 7.2 points, 7 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 12.1 3.9 6.6 0.9 0.3 1.5 Nicolas Claxton 10 8.7 1.6 0.2 2.4 0.1 Cameron Thomas 21.8 1.9 2.2 0.5 0.2 2.2 Mikal Bridges 16.8 3.6 3.4 0.7 0.1 1.6 Day'Ron Sharpe 7.7 7.5 2.4 0.6 1.2 0.1

