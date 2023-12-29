On Friday, December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (5-25) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (15-16). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Wizards matchup.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and YES

MNMT and YES Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Nets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-6.5) 241.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nets (-6) 241 -255 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Nets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nets score 116.2 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 116.3 (20th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have a -305 scoring differential, falling short by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 116.6 points per game, ninth in the league, and are allowing 126.8 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 232.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 243.1 points per game combined, 1.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

Brooklyn has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Washington has put together a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 22.5 -105 21.1 Cameron Thomas 21.5 -115 22.8 Cameron Johnson 15.5 -105 15.0 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.5 -115 14.2 Nicolas Claxton 12.5 -111 11.6

Nets and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +30000 +15000 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.