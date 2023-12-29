The Washington Wizards (5-25) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-16) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and YES.

Nets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MNMT and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Capital One Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 122 - Wizards 116

Nets vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 6.5)

Wizards (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-5.6)

Nets (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.0

The Nets (18-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.1% of the time, 11.4% more often than the Wizards (14-16-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Brooklyn (3-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Washington (9-13) does as the underdog (40.9%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Brooklyn does it less often (54.8% of the time) than Washington (60%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nets are 10-2, while the Wizards are 4-24 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

Offensively, the Nets are averaging 116.2 points per game (12th-ranked in league). They are giving up 116.3 points per contest on defense (20th-ranked).

Brooklyn is allowing 44.3 rebounds per game this year (20th-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 46.6 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Nets rank 10th in the NBA with 26.4 assists per contest.

Brooklyn, who is sixth in the league with 12.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.2 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

The Nets are making 14 treys per game (eighth-ranked in league). They own a 38.1% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

