Friday's contest that pits the Buffalo Bulls (1-10) versus the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) at Alumni Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-72 in favor of Buffalo. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Niagara vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Niagara vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 75, Niagara 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Niagara vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Buffalo (-3.0)

Buffalo (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

Buffalo has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Niagara is 4-4-0. A total of three out of the Bulls' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Purple Eagles' games have gone over.

Niagara Performance Insights

The Purple Eagles are being outscored by three points per game, with a -33 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.3 points per game (225th in college basketball), and give up 76.3 per contest (298th in college basketball).

Niagara ranks 357th in the country at 29.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 fewer than the 32.1 its opponents average.

Niagara hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (263rd in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from deep.

Niagara has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (56th in college basketball) while forcing 9.5 (344th in college basketball).

