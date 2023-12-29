How to Watch Niagara vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) will try to snap a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Niagara vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara Stats Insights
- The Purple Eagles' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- Niagara has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.8% from the field.
- The Purple Eagles are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 114th.
- The Purple Eagles average 7.7 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Bulls give up (81).
- Niagara has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 81 points.
Niagara Home & Away Comparison
- Niagara scores 76.8 points per game at home, and 69 on the road.
- The Purple Eagles concede 76.5 points per game at home, and 76 on the road.
- At home, Niagara knocks down 6.7 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.4%) than away (39.8%).
Niagara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NJIT
|W 89-81
|Gallagher Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Binghamton
|L 74-69
|Binghamton University Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 83-71
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|1/5/2024
|@ Manhattan
|-
|Draddy Gymnasium
|1/7/2024
|@ Iona
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
