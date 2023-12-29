The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) will try to snap a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Niagara vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Niagara Stats Insights

The Purple Eagles' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

Niagara has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.8% from the field.

The Purple Eagles are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 114th.

The Purple Eagles average 7.7 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Bulls give up (81).

Niagara has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 81 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

Niagara scores 76.8 points per game at home, and 69 on the road.

The Purple Eagles concede 76.5 points per game at home, and 76 on the road.

At home, Niagara knocks down 6.7 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.4%) than away (39.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Niagara Upcoming Schedule