The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) will try to snap a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Niagara vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Niagara Stats Insights

  • The Purple Eagles' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
  • Niagara has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.8% from the field.
  • The Purple Eagles are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls sit at 114th.
  • The Purple Eagles average 7.7 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Bulls give up (81).
  • Niagara has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 81 points.

Niagara Home & Away Comparison

  • Niagara scores 76.8 points per game at home, and 69 on the road.
  • The Purple Eagles concede 76.5 points per game at home, and 76 on the road.
  • At home, Niagara knocks down 6.7 3-pointers per game, 0.1 more than it averages on the road (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.4%) than away (39.8%).

Niagara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NJIT W 89-81 Gallagher Center
12/19/2023 @ Binghamton L 74-69 Binghamton University Events Center
12/21/2023 @ Syracuse L 83-71 JMA Wireless Dome
12/29/2023 @ Buffalo - Alumni Arena
1/5/2024 @ Manhattan - Draddy Gymnasium
1/7/2024 @ Iona - Hynes Athletic Center

