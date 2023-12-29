The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) will try to break a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Buffalo vs. Niagara matchup in this article.

Niagara vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Niagara vs. Buffalo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Niagara Moneyline

Niagara vs. Buffalo Betting Trends

Niagara has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Purple Eagles are 3-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Buffalo is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of four out of the Bulls' 10 games this season have hit the over.

