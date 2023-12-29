The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) meet the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Niagara vs. Buffalo Game Information

Niagara Players to Watch

Ahmad Henderson II: 14.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Harlan Obioha: 7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Braxton Bayless: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kwane Marble II: 6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Sy Chatman: 16.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK Jonnivius Smith: 9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shawn Fulcher: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kanye Jones: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Niagara vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Niagara AVG Niagara Rank 310th 67.8 Points Scored 72.1 245th 351st 81.9 Points Allowed 75.1 277th 157th 37.3 Rebounds 27.1 363rd 97th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 5.5 358th 293rd 6.2 3pt Made 6.1 295th 283rd 11.8 Assists 12.3 259th 361st 16.3 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

