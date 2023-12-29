Niagara vs. Buffalo December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Buffalo Bulls (1-9) meet the Niagara Purple Eagles (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Niagara vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Niagara Players to Watch
- Ahmad Henderson II: 14.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harlan Obioha: 7.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Braxton Bayless: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kwane Marble II: 6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 16.3 PTS, 7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 8.6 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kanye Jones: 8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Niagara vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Niagara AVG
|Niagara Rank
|310th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|72.1
|245th
|351st
|81.9
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|277th
|157th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|27.1
|363rd
|97th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.5
|358th
|293rd
|6.2
|3pt Made
|6.1
|295th
|283rd
|11.8
|Assists
|12.3
|259th
|361st
|16.3
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
