The Buffalo Bulls (1-10) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Niagara Purple Eagles (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Alumni Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5.

Niagara vs. Buffalo Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Buffalo -3.5 145.5

Purple Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Niagara has played three games this season that have gone over 145.5 combined points scored.

Niagara's games this year have had a 149.5-point total on average, four more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Niagara has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Niagara's .500 ATS win percentage (4-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Buffalo's .444 mark (4-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Niagara vs. Buffalo Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Buffalo 4 44.4% 67.6 140.9 81 157.3 146.9 Niagara 3 37.5% 73.3 140.9 76.3 157.3 135.8

Additional Niagara Insights & Trends

The Purple Eagles average 7.7 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Bulls give up (81).

Niagara vs. Buffalo Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Buffalo 4-5-0 0-0 3-6-0 Niagara 4-4-0 3-2 5-3-0

Niagara vs. Buffalo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Buffalo Niagara 11-4 Home Record 9-4 3-9 Away Record 4-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.7 74.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.1 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

