Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Claxton, in his last action, had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in a 118-112 win over the Pistons.

Now let's examine Claxton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.6 11.3 Rebounds 10.5 9.5 10.2 Assists -- 1.7 1.6 PRA -- 22.8 23.1 PR -- 21.1 21.5



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Claxton has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 8.0% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, conceding 126.8 points per game.

The Wizards give up 49.2 rebounds per contest, worst in the league.

Allowing 30.6 assists per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 26 13 15 0 0 2 0 11/12/2023 28 10 13 2 0 4 0

