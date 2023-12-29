The Ohio State Buckeyes will battle the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ohio State vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Missouri?

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 31, Missouri 19

Ohio State 31, Missouri 19 Ohio State has won all nine of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Buckeyes have played in seven games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter and won each time.

This season, Missouri has won three out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Tigers have been at least a +165 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio State (-5.5)



Ohio State (-5.5) Ohio State is 6-4-1 against the spread this year.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 5.5 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, Missouri is 8-3-0 this year.

This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Ohio State vs. Missouri matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) This season, three of Ohio State's 12 games have gone over Friday's total of 50.5 points.

This season, eight of Missouri's games have finished with a combined score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 66.9 points per game, 16.4 points more than the over/under of 50.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 54.2 51.9 Implied Total AVG 36.9 40.3 32.8 ATS Record 6-4-1 5-1-0 1-3-1 Over/Under Record 2-9-0 1-5-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 5-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 55.2 53.5 Implied Total AVG 32 32 32 ATS Record 8-3-0 4-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 4-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.