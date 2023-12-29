The Cotton Bowl will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes heading into a showdown with the Missouri Tigers on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Ohio State has the 37th-ranked offense this year (425 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking third-best with only 260 yards allowed per game. Missouri's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 442.1 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 347 total yards per game, which ranks 39th.

See below as we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Ohio State vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Ohio State Missouri 425 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (42nd) 260 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347 (25th) 142.3 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (54th) 282.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (30th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 11 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (54th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 3,170 yards passing for Ohio State, completing 65.8% of his passes and throwing 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 854 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 229 yards (19.1 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has collected 373 yards on 85 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-high 1,211 yards as a receiver have come on 67 receptions (out of 117 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 41 receptions totaling 576 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka's 35 grabs have turned into 452 yards and four touchdowns.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recored 3,166 passing yards, or 263.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has collected 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 22.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner eight times.

Cody Schrader is his team's leading rusher with 247 carries for 1,489 yards, or 124.1 per game. He's found paydirt 13 times on the ground, as well. Schrader has also chipped in with 22 catches for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has run for 317 yards across 76 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has totaled 82 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,190 (99.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 120 times and has eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has racked up 639 receiving yards (53.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 429 reciving yards (35.8 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Missouri gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.