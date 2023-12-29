Onondaga County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Onondaga County, New York today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph JrSr High School at Tully JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Tully, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Salle Academy at West Genesee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.