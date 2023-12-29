High school basketball action in Orange County, New York is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Xaverian High School at Orangewood Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 29

1:00 PM PT on December 29 Location: Garden Grove, CA

Garden Grove, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Jervis Senior High School at Minisink Valley High School