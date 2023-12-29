Rangers vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 29
The Eastern Conference's third-ranked squad, the Florida Panthers (20-12-2), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the New York Rangers (24-8-1), on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.
The Rangers have gone 6-4-0 in the last 10 contests, putting up 33 total goals (12 power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 33.3%). They have conceded 28 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.
Rangers vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Rangers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs Panthers Additional Info
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers (24-8-1 overall) have posted a record of 5-1-6 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- New York has earned 20 points (10-1-0) in its 11 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Rangers recorded just one goal in three games and they've earned two points (1-2-0) in those contests.
- New York has six points (3-1-0) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 25 games, earning 41 points from those contests.
- This season, New York has recorded a single power-play goal in 20 games has a record of 13-7-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 18-4-0 (36 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Rangers AVG
|Rangers Rank
|26th
|2.91
|Goals Scored
|3.39
|10th
|4th
|2.59
|Goals Allowed
|2.7
|6th
|1st
|34.3
|Shots
|31
|14th
|3rd
|27.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|12th
|20th
|18.35%
|Power Play %
|31.13%
|1st
|8th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|86%
|4th
Rangers vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
