The Eastern Conference's third-ranked squad, the Florida Panthers (20-12-2), host the top-ranked team from the conference, the New York Rangers (24-8-1), on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Rangers have gone 6-4-0 in the last 10 contests, putting up 33 total goals (12 power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 33.3%). They have conceded 28 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.

Rangers vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)

Panthers (-125) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Rangers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Panthers Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers (24-8-1 overall) have posted a record of 5-1-6 in games that have gone to OT this season.

New York has earned 20 points (10-1-0) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Rangers recorded just one goal in three games and they've earned two points (1-2-0) in those contests.

New York has six points (3-1-0) when scoring two goals this season.

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 25 games, earning 41 points from those contests.

This season, New York has recorded a single power-play goal in 20 games has a record of 13-7-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 18-4-0 (36 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 13 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 26th 2.91 Goals Scored 3.39 10th 4th 2.59 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 1st 34.3 Shots 31 14th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 20th 18.35% Power Play % 31.13% 1st 8th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 86% 4th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.