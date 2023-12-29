The Colgate Raiders versus the UMass Lowell River Hawks is the only game on Friday's college basketball schedule that features a Patriot team in action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Patriot Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Colgate Raiders at UMass Lowell River Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Patriot games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!