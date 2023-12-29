The Florida Panthers (20-12-2, third place in Eastern Conference) will host the New York Rangers (24-8-1, first) on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the top teams in the conference.

The Panthers-Rangers matchup will air on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Rangers vs Panthers Additional Info

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 89 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Rangers have 112 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 33 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 33 19 26 45 29 12 20% Mika Zibanejad 33 13 22 35 14 20 51.7% Chris Kreider 33 17 14 31 15 5 32.5% Vincent Trocheck 33 8 22 30 17 20 63.1% Adam Fox 23 3 20 23 11 12 -

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 88 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Panthers' 99 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players