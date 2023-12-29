Friday's NHL schedule includes a contest between the favored Florida Panthers (20-12-2, -125 on the moneyline to win at home) and the New York Rangers (24-8-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rangers vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida's 34 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 16 times.

The Panthers have been victorious in 15 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (65.2%).

The Rangers have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.

Florida is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

New York has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 2-8-0 6.5 2.70 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.70 2.40 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.1 3.30 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 2.80 12 33.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

