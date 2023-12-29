Rangers vs. Panthers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 29
Friday's NHL schedule includes a contest between the favored Florida Panthers (20-12-2, -125 on the moneyline to win at home) and the New York Rangers (24-8-1, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.
Rangers vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Rangers vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Rangers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6
|FanDuel
|-128
|+106
|6.5
Rangers vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida's 34 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 16 times.
- The Panthers have been victorious in 15 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (65.2%).
- The Rangers have been the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent in four of those games.
- Florida is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.
- New York has played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer twice this season, and split 1-1.
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|4-6
|2-8-0
|6.5
|2.70
|2.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|2.70
|2.40
|6
|20.7%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|5-5
|6-3-1
|6.1
|3.30
|2.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.30
|2.80
|12
|33.3%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|8
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|3
