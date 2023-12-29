The Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the New York Rangers' Mika Zibanejad will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

New York's Artemi Panarin has collected 26 assists and 19 goals in 33 games. That's good for 45 points.

With 35 total points (1.1 per game), including 13 goals and 22 assists through 33 games, Zibanejad is key for New York's offense.

This season, New York's Chris Kreider has 31 points, courtesy of 17 goals (second on team) and 14 assists (sixth).

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a 9-1-1 record this season, with a .921 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). In 12 games, he has 302 saves, and has conceded 26 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart has been vital to Florida this season, collecting 42 points in 34 games.

Barkov has 11 goals and 24 assists, equaling 35 points (one per game).

Carter Verhaeghe's 28 points this season are via 16 goals and 12 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-3-1. He has given up 18 goals (2.18 goals against average) and recorded 193 saves.

Rangers vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 26th 2.91 Goals Scored 3.39 10th 4th 2.59 Goals Allowed 2.7 6th 1st 34.3 Shots 31 14th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 20th 18.35% Power Play % 31.13% 1st 8th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 86% 4th

