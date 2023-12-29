Rangers vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern Conference's third-ranked squad, the Florida Panthers (20-12-2), host the top-ranked unit from the conference, the New York Rangers (24-8-1), on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.
Rangers vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-125)
|Rangers (+105)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Rangers Betting Insights
- This season the Rangers have been an underdog six times, and won four of those games.
- New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The implied probability of a win by the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.
- New York has played 19 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Rangers vs Panthers Additional Info
Rangers vs. Panthers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|99 (25th)
|Goals
|112 (11th)
|88 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|89 (6th)
|20 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (2nd)
|18 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (2nd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- The Rangers went 6-4-0 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Six of New York's past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Rangers' 112 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 89 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- They have a +23 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
