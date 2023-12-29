The Eastern Conference's third-ranked squad, the Florida Panthers (20-12-2), host the top-ranked unit from the conference, the New York Rangers (24-8-1), on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-125) Rangers (+105) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers Betting Insights

This season the Rangers have been an underdog six times, and won four of those games.

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +105 or longer two times this season. They split the games 1-1.

The implied probability of a win by the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

New York has played 19 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Rangers vs Panthers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 99 (25th) Goals 112 (11th) 88 (4th) Goals Allowed 89 (6th) 20 (21st) Power Play Goals 33 (2nd) 18 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (2nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers went 6-4-0 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Six of New York's past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.1 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents are averaging 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Rangers' 112 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

The Rangers have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, conceding 89 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

They have a +23 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.