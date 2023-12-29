Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Artemi Panarin and others are available in the Florida Panthers-New York Rangers matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Panarin's 19 goals and 26 assists in 33 games for New York add up to 45 total points on the season.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 0 1 5 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 1 0 1 8 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 10

Mika Zibanejad Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 35 total points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.

Zibanejad Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 2 2 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 2 3 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 2 0 2 4 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Chris Kreider has 31 points so far, including 17 goals and 14 assists.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 23 1 1 2 4 vs. Oilers Dec. 22 0 2 2 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 19 0 2 2 0 at Bruins Dec. 16 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Reinhart has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 42 points in 34 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 24 assists to total 35 points (one per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7

