Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Panthers on December 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Sam Reinhart, Artemi Panarin and others are available in the Florida Panthers-New York Rangers matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rangers vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Panarin's 19 goals and 26 assists in 33 games for New York add up to 45 total points on the season.
Panarin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|8
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|10
Mika Zibanejad Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Mika Zibanejad is one of the impact players on offense for New York with 35 total points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 22 assists in 33 games.
Zibanejad Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Chris Kreider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Chris Kreider has 31 points so far, including 17 goals and 14 assists.
Kreider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Bruins
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Reinhart has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 42 points in 34 games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 24 assists to total 35 points (one per game).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|7
