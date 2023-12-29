RJ Barrett's New York Knicks match up versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Barrett, in his last appearance, had 14 points and four assists in a 129-120 loss to the Thunder.

Let's break down Barrett's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.2 17.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.6 Assists -- 2.4 2.2 PRA -- 24.8 24 PR -- 22.4 21.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Magic

Barrett is responsible for attempting 13.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.8 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Magic concede 110.7 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Magic are fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the best team in the NBA, conceding 23.3 assists per game.

The Magic allow 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 30 10 2 3 0 0 0 2/7/2023 35 15 2 3 3 0 1 10/24/2022 38 20 6 1 3 0 0

