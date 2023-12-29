For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Lindgren a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Lindgren score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindgren stats and insights

  • In two of 32 games this season, Lindgren has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • Lindgren has no points on the power play.
  • Lindgren's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lindgren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:44 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.