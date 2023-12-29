Schenectady County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Schenectady County, New York today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Schenectady County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Duanesburg High School at Sackets Harbor Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Sackets Harbor, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
