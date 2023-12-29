Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Dinwiddie, in his most recent showing, had nine points and six assists in a 118-112 win over the Pistons.

If you'd like to place a wager on Dinwiddie's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.2 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.2 Assists 7.5 6.6 7.5 PRA -- 24.8 25.2 PR -- 18.2 17.7 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 11.9% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 13th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, allowing 126.8 points per game.

The Wizards are the worst team in the league, giving up 49.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have allowed 30.6 per game, worst in the NBA.

The Wizards give up 13.3 made 3-pointers per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 33 14 3 9 1 0 4 11/12/2023 31 12 4 3 0 1 2

