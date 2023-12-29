Stony Brook vs. Brown Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 29
Friday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6) and the Brown Bears (4-9) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Stony Brook squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 29.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stony Brook vs. Brown Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Stony Brook, New York
- Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stony Brook vs. Brown Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 75, Brown 68
Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Brown
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-6.6)
- Computer Predicted Total: 143.5
Stony Brook's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, and Brown's is 4-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Seawolves are 8-2-0 and the Bears are 5-6-0.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Stony Brook Performance Insights
- The Seawolves average 71.7 points per game (258th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (254th in college basketball). They have a -25 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.
- The 36.9 rebounds per game Stony Brook averages rank 174th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 37.5 per outing.
- Stony Brook connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (69th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8. It shoots 35.3% from deep while its opponents hit 37.4% from long range.
- The Seawolves record 90.8 points per 100 possessions (272nd in college basketball), while allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions (271st in college basketball).
- Stony Brook has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (105th in college basketball action), 1.2 fewer than the 12.1 it forces on average (182nd in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.