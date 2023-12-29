Friday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6) and the Brown Bears (4-9) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Stony Brook squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Stony Brook vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Stony Brook vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 75, Brown 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-6.6)

Stony Brook (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

Stony Brook's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, and Brown's is 4-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Seawolves are 8-2-0 and the Bears are 5-6-0.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves average 71.7 points per game (258th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per outing (254th in college basketball). They have a -25 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The 36.9 rebounds per game Stony Brook averages rank 174th in the nation. Its opponents pull down 37.5 per outing.

Stony Brook connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (69th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.8. It shoots 35.3% from deep while its opponents hit 37.4% from long range.

The Seawolves record 90.8 points per 100 possessions (272nd in college basketball), while allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions (271st in college basketball).

Stony Brook has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (105th in college basketball action), 1.2 fewer than the 12.1 it forces on average (182nd in college basketball).

