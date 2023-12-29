The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Brown Bears (4-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Brown Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Stony Brook is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seawolves sit at 175th.

The Seawolves record 71.7 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bears allow.

When Stony Brook puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 5-1.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

Stony Brook is scoring 76 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (67.3).

The Seawolves are ceding 62.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 22.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (85.2).

When it comes to three-pointers, Stony Brook has fared better at home this year, draining 9.7 threes per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule