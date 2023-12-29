How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Brown Bears (4-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Stony Brook Stats Insights
- The Seawolves make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Stony Brook is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seawolves sit at 175th.
- The Seawolves record 71.7 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 71.5 the Bears allow.
- When Stony Brook puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 5-1.
Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison
- Stony Brook is scoring 76 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (67.3).
- The Seawolves are ceding 62.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 22.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (85.2).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Stony Brook has fared better at home this year, draining 9.7 threes per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.
Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 84-78
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Army
|W 78-74
|Christl Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Brown
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
|1/6/2024
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
