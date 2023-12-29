The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6) welcome in the Brown Bears (4-9) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stony Brook vs. Brown matchup.

Stony Brook vs. Brown Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook vs. Brown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stony Brook Moneyline Brown Moneyline FanDuel Stony Brook (-1.5) 138.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stony Brook vs. Brown Betting Trends

Stony Brook has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Seawolves' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Brown has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Bears games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

