The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) meet the Brown Bears (3-9) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Dean Noll: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Jared Frey: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

Nana Owusu-Anane: 15.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kino Lilly Jr.: 18.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalu Anya: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Aaron Cooley: 8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Felix Kloman: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stony Brook vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Stony Brook Rank Stony Brook AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 237th 72.7 Points Scored 69.7 287th 190th 71.2 Points Allowed 71.8 203rd 157th 37.3 Rebounds 38.2 115th 158th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.4 87th 62nd 9.1 3pt Made 7.4 189th 268th 12.2 Assists 12.3 259th 74th 10.4 Turnovers 12.8 253rd

