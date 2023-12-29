Stony Brook vs. Brown December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) meet the Brown Bears (3-9) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Chris Maidoh: 8.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Dean Noll: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jared Frey: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 15.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 18.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aaron Cooley: 8.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Felix Kloman: 6.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Stony Brook vs. Brown Stat Comparison
|Stony Brook Rank
|Stony Brook AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|237th
|72.7
|Points Scored
|69.7
|287th
|190th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|203rd
|157th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|38.2
|115th
|158th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|87th
|62nd
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.4
|189th
|268th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.3
|259th
|74th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.8
|253rd
