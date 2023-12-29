The Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6) host the Brown Bears (4-9) after winning three straight home games. The Seawolves are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which begins at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Stony Brook vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -2.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook and its opponents have gone over 139.5 combined points in nine of 10 games this season.

The average point total in Stony Brook's contests this year is 145.4, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Seawolves are 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Stony Brook sports a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-7-0 mark of Brown.

Stony Brook vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 9 90% 71.7 141.5 73.8 145.3 139.6 Brown 5 45.5% 69.8 141.5 71.5 145.3 142.9

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The Seawolves put up just 0.2 more points per game (71.7) than the Bears give up (71.5).

When Stony Brook puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Stony Brook vs. Brown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 6-4-0 2-1 8-2-0 Brown 4-7-0 4-1 5-6-0

Stony Brook vs. Brown Home/Away Splits

Stony Brook Brown 5-1 Home Record 2-2 1-5 Away Record 1-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-3-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.0 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.3 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 6-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

