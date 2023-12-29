Tioga County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Tioga County, New York. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Tioga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newark Valley Senior High School at Susquehanna Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Conklin, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Candor Senior High School at Newfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Watkins Glen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
