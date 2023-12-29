Tompkins County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Tompkins County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Tompkins County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Candor Senior High School at Newfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Watkins Glen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles O Dickerson High School at Watkins Glen Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Watkins Glen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
