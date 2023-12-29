Will Tyler Pitlick Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 29?
Can we anticipate Tyler Pitlick finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers play the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Tyler Pitlick score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Pitlick stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Pitlick scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Pitlick has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Pitlick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:11
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 6-2
Rangers vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
