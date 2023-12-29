On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Vincent Trocheck going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Vincent Trocheck score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Trocheck stats and insights

In six of 33 games this season, Trocheck has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play, Trocheck has accumulated five goals and eight assists.

Trocheck's shooting percentage is 10.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Trocheck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:44 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:19 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:47 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:09 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:46 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:27 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 3 0 3 25:32 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 6-2

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

