Vincent Trocheck will be in action when the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers play on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Trocheck's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Vincent Trocheck vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Trocheck Season Stats Insights

Trocheck's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:48 per game on the ice, is -3.

In Trocheck's 33 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Trocheck has a point in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 14 of 33 games this year, Trocheck has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Trocheck hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Trocheck having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Trocheck Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 33 Games 3 30 Points 3 8 Goals 1 22 Assists 2

