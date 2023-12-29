Washington County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Washington County, New York today? We've got what you need.
Washington County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burr and Burton Academy at Granville Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Granville, NY
