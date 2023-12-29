The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Will Cuylle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

  • Cuylle has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Cuylle has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Cuylle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:29 Home W 5-1
12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 4-3 OT
12/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 11:05 Home L 4-3
12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:26 Away W 5-2
12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:15 Home W 5-1
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:36 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 1 0 10:14 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 6-2

Rangers vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSFL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

