Will Adam Fox Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 30?
Will Adam Fox find the back of the net when the New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fox stats and insights
- Fox has scored in three of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fox recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|26:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|25:41
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|23:10
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.