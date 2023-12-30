Adam Fox and the New York Rangers will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are prop bets for Fox available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Adam Fox vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox's plus-minus this season, in 22:29 per game on the ice, is +2.

Fox has a goal in three games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Fox has a point in 17 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Fox has an assist in 16 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Fox's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

There is a 65.4% chance of Fox having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fox Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 3 23 Points 2 3 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

