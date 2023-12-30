2024 NCAA Bracketology: Albany Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect Albany to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How Albany ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|125
Albany's best wins
On November 22, Albany captured its signature win of the season, a 57-45 victory over the Cornell Big Red, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 134) in the RPI rankings. Helene Haegerstrand was the top scorer in the signature win over Cornell, putting up 17 points with five rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 247/RPI) on November 16
- 76-58 at home over Siena (No. 253/RPI) on December 2
- 56-37 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 288/RPI) on December 6
- 74-52 on the road over UMass (No. 303/RPI) on December 20
- 68-57 at home over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on December 12
Albany's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 9-0
- The Great Danes have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Great Danes have nine wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Albany gets the benefit of the second-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Great Danes have eight games left versus teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Of Albany's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Albany's next game
- Matchup: Albany Great Danes vs. Bryant Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
