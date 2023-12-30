Saturday's contest features the Albany Great Danes (10-2) and the Navy Midshipmen (4-6) matching up at SEFCU Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-51 victory for heavily favored Albany according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Great Danes are coming off of a 74-52 victory over UMass in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Albany vs. Navy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Albany vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 73, Navy 51

Other America East Predictions

Albany Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Great Danes took down the Cornell Big Red on the road on November 22 by a score of 57-45.

Albany has eight wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.

Albany 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Cornell (No. 210) on November 22

76-58 at home over Siena (No. 278) on December 2

66-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 296) on November 16

74-52 on the road over UMass (No. 315) on December 20

56-37 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 316) on December 6

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG%

14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG% Deja Evans: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.0 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 10.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

10.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55) Sarah Karpell: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Lilly Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)

Albany Performance Insights

The Great Danes outscore opponents by 15.6 points per game (scoring 66.4 points per game to rank 184th in college basketball while giving up 50.8 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball) and have a +188 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Great Danes have played better at home this season, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 58.4 per game on the road.

Albany cedes 43.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 55.7 when playing on the road.

