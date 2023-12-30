Can we count on Albany (NY) to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Albany (NY) ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 172

Albany (NY)'s best wins

Albany (NY) picked up its best win of the season on November 11, when it took down the Columbia Lions, who rank No. 222 in the RPI rankings, 78-75. Sebastian Thomas dropped a team-high 24 points with seven rebounds and five assists in the game against Columbia.

Next best wins

86-72 at home over Boston University (No. 294/RPI) on November 29

93-79 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 302/RPI) on December 19

73-68 at home over Dartmouth (No. 345/RPI) on December 2

62-59 over Army (No. 348/RPI) on November 21

86-69 over LIU (No. 350/RPI) on December 28

Albany (NY)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Great Danes have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Albany (NY) is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Great Danes are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Albany (NY) is playing the seventh-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Great Danes' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 13 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Albany's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Albany (NY)'s next game

Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes

Harvard Crimson vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

