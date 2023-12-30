The Albany Great Danes (9-2) play the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Albany vs. Navy Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Albany Players to Watch

Kayla Cooper: 14.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Deja Evans: 6.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Helene Haegerstrand: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Meghan Huerter: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Navy Players to Watch

Zanai Barnett-Gay: 20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyah Smith: 10.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Maren Louridas: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydne Watts: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Morganne Andrews: 2.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

