The Albany Great Danes (9-2) play the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Albany vs. Navy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Albany Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany Players to Watch

  • Kayla Cooper: 14.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Deja Evans: 6.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Helene Haegerstrand: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Meghan Huerter: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Navy Players to Watch

  • Zanai Barnett-Gay: 20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kyah Smith: 10.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Maren Louridas: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sydne Watts: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Morganne Andrews: 2.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.