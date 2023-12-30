Albany vs. Navy December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Albany Great Danes (9-2) play the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Albany vs. Navy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Albany Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Albany Players to Watch
- Kayla Cooper: 14.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Deja Evans: 6.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Helene Haegerstrand: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sarah Karpell: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Meghan Huerter: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Navy Players to Watch
- Zanai Barnett-Gay: 20.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyah Smith: 10.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Maren Louridas: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydne Watts: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Morganne Andrews: 2.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.