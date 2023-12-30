The Navy Midshipmen (4-6) travel to face the Albany Great Danes (10-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other America East Games

Albany vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

  • The Midshipmen score 15.3 more points per game (66.1) than the Great Danes allow their opponents to score (50.8).
  • Navy has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 50.8 points.
  • Albany has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The Great Danes put up 66.4 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Midshipmen allow.
  • When Albany totals more than 68.4 points, it is 4-0.
  • When Navy allows fewer than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.
  • This year the Great Danes are shooting 43.0% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Midshipmen give up.
  • The Midshipmen shoot 39.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Great Danes allow.

Albany Leaders

  • Kayla Cooper: 14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG%
  • Deja Evans: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.0 FG%
  • Helene Haegerstrand: 10.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)
  • Sarah Karpell: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Lilly Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Dartmouth W 68-57 SEFCU Arena
12/16/2023 Stonehill W 77-38 SEFCU Arena
12/20/2023 @ UMass W 74-52 William D. Mullins Center
12/30/2023 Navy - SEFCU Arena
1/4/2024 Bryant - SEFCU Arena
1/6/2024 NJIT - SEFCU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.