The Navy Midshipmen (4-6) travel to face the Albany Great Danes (10-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Albany vs. Navy Scoring Comparison

The Midshipmen score 15.3 more points per game (66.1) than the Great Danes allow their opponents to score (50.8).

Navy has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 50.8 points.

Albany has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.

The Great Danes put up 66.4 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Midshipmen allow.

When Albany totals more than 68.4 points, it is 4-0.

When Navy allows fewer than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.

This year the Great Danes are shooting 43.0% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Midshipmen give up.

The Midshipmen shoot 39.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Great Danes allow.

Albany Leaders

Kayla Cooper: 14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG%

14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG% Deja Evans: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.0 FG% Helene Haegerstrand: 10.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

10.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55) Sarah Karpell: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Lilly Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)

Albany Schedule