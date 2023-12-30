How to Watch the Albany vs. Navy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Navy Midshipmen (4-6) travel to face the Albany Great Danes (10-2) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Albany Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
Albany vs. Navy Scoring Comparison
- The Midshipmen score 15.3 more points per game (66.1) than the Great Danes allow their opponents to score (50.8).
- Navy has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 50.8 points.
- Albany has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Great Danes put up 66.4 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Midshipmen allow.
- When Albany totals more than 68.4 points, it is 4-0.
- When Navy allows fewer than 66.4 points, it is 4-1.
- This year the Great Danes are shooting 43.0% from the field, only 1.7% higher than Midshipmen give up.
- The Midshipmen shoot 39.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Great Danes allow.
Albany Leaders
- Kayla Cooper: 14.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 51.3 FG%
- Deja Evans: 7.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.0 FG%
- Helene Haegerstrand: 10.1 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)
- Sarah Karpell: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Lilly Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 46.9 3PT% (23-for-49)
Albany Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 68-57
|SEFCU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Stonehill
|W 77-38
|SEFCU Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ UMass
|W 74-52
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/30/2023
|Navy
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|1/4/2024
|Bryant
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|1/6/2024
|NJIT
|-
|SEFCU Arena
