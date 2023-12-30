The New York Rangers, with Alexis Lafreniere, take the ice Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Lafreniere in the Rangers-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Lafreniere has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 17:01 on the ice per game.

Lafreniere has scored a goal in nine of 34 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lafreniere has a point in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 34 games this year, Lafreniere has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Lafreniere's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 34 Games 3 20 Points 1 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

