Artemi Panarin will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Rangers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Panarin's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Artemi Panarin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

Panarin's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is -3.

Panarin has a goal in 16 games this season out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Panarin has a point in 28 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points 15 times.

Panarin has an assist in 22 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Panarin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 34 Games 3 46 Points 2 20 Goals 1 26 Assists 1

