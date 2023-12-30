Will Barclay Goodrow Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 30?
Can we count on Barclay Goodrow scoring a goal when the New York Rangers match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Goodrow stats and insights
- Goodrow has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Goodrow has zero points on the power play.
- Goodrow's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Goodrow recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|2:58
|Away
|L 6-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.