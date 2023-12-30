If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Binghamton and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Binghamton ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 197

Binghamton's best wins

Against the Marist Red Foxes on November 18, Binghamton notched its signature win of the season, which was an 82-59 home victory. Chris Walker was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Marist, putting up 19 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

79-64 on the road over Stonehill (No. 301/RPI) on December 2

91-79 at home over Le Moyne (No. 324/RPI) on December 9

74-69 at home over Niagara (No. 326/RPI) on December 19

63-57 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 344/RPI) on November 15

75-68 at home over Army (No. 348/RPI) on November 25

Binghamton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

According to the RPI, the Bearcats have three losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

The Bearcats have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Binghamton faces the 332nd-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

When it comes to the Bearcats' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Binghamton has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Binghamton's next game

Matchup: Bryant Bulldogs vs. Binghamton Bearcats

Bryant Bulldogs vs. Binghamton Bearcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

