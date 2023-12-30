Will Blake Wheeler Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 30?
When the New York Rangers face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Blake Wheeler light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wheeler stats and insights
- In four of 34 games this season, Wheeler has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Wheeler averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On defense, the Lightning are allowing 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wheeler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|11:08
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|11:34
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|2
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.