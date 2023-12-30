Bronx County, NY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bronx County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Bronx County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monsignor Scanlan High School at Holy Cross High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Flushing, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
