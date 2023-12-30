Will Buffalo be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Buffalo's full tournament resume.

How Buffalo ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 0-0 NR NR 165

Buffalo's best wins

When Buffalo took down the Niagara Purple Eagles, who are ranked No. 140 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 92-75, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. Chellia Watson led the charge versus Niagara, tallying 28 points. Second on the team was Hattie Ogden with 18 points.

Next best wins

70-61 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 174/RPI) on December 30

69-60 at home over Canisius (No. 217/RPI) on November 6

78-69 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 247/RPI) on November 22

60-39 at home over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 17

Buffalo's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Buffalo has the 316th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Bulls' 18 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records north of .500.

Buffalo has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Buffalo's next game

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Buffalo Bulls vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York

